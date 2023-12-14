Photo Credit: Hasan Bitmez/X
Turkish lawmaker Hasan Bitmez of the Felicity Party.

A member of the Turkish parliament, Hasan Bitmez, died on Thursday, two days after collapsing while delivering an anti-Israel rant on the floor of the plenum.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced his death.

The lawmaker, who apparently suffered a heart attack while speaking to the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, was saved by his colleagues, who also had him rushed to the hospital.

Bitmez, a 54-year-old member of the Felicity Party, fell next to the podium while delivering his fiery rhetoric against the backdrop of an easel carrying a placard reading “Israel murders.”

In his speech, he warned Israel that it was due to face divine punishment. “You will not escape the wrath of Allah,” he said, right before he lost consciousness, fainting and seemingly hitting his head on the floor. Bitmez has a history of diabetes.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Israel Hayom

