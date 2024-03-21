Photo Credit: Pixabay / TranThangNhat

The IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted another incoming unidentified “aerial target” heading towards the southern Israeli resort city of Eilat, on the northern shore of the Red Sea.

The target was “suspected of approaching Israeli territory from the area of the Red Sea,” the IDF said, adding that the “target did not cross into Israeli territory and the incident has concluded.”

Explosions were heard by people in Eilat.

As was the case earlier in the week, no other details were made immediately available.

A similar incident took place on Sunday evening, except that in that incident, the “aerial target” reached Israel and landed in an open area north of Eilat.

It took the IDF two days to acknowledge that the target was a long-range land attack cruise missile fired by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen.

It was the first time a missile fired from Yemen had penetrated Israeli airspace and reached Israeli territory.

“A cruise missile coming from the direction of the Red Sea fell in an open area, the target was being monitored by Air Force forces,” the IDF said in its statement.

“The target was tracked by Air Force units. There were no casualties and no damage was caused. The incident is under investigation,” the IDF added.