Dr. Zev Vladimir Zelenko, the Chabad doctor whose “Zelenko Protocol” gained him national attention in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, has sadly passed away after a protracted battle with cancer.

He was 49.

“It is with immense sorrow that we announce the passing of our founder Dr. Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko,” Zelenko Labs said in a statement.

“Dr. Zelenko was a physician, scientist, and activist for medical rights who touched the lives of millions of people. Some were saved by his role as a doctor, and even more were inspired by his words.

“His ‘Zelenko Protocol’ saved millions and earned him a Nobel Prize nomination and the admiration of the US President among other prominent world leaders,” the statement said.

Vladimir Zelenko was born in Kyiv (then part of Soviet Ukraine) in 1973. His family moved to the US when he was three years old, and settled in the Sheepshead Bay neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York City.

Zelenko attended medical school at the State University of New York at Buffalo, earning a Doctor of Medicine degree in 2000.

Dr. Zelenko was a long-time community physician in Kiryas Yoel and gained notoriety for his medical opinions during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and once vaccines were made available for the illness.

He was a loving husband and father to eight children.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

