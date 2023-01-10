Photo Credit: Gershon Elinson / Flash 90

Initial report from a civilian security source: Two suspects were arrested red-handed breaking into a secure weapons facility in Gush Etzion, on Tuesday evening.

TPS has learned that the suspects were under constant surveillance throughout the break-in with a variety of technological means. The suspects were allowed to carry out the breach of the facility, so as to catch them red-handed. There was no risk to the facility or its contents at any time.

The suspects were arrested inside the facility by the owners who then handed over to the army and the police for further investigation.