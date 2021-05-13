Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90
How would you describe the current fighting between Arabs and Jews in Israel?
The result of the government failing to sufficiently suppress the Arab violence from the beginning. 82%, 9 votes
9 votes 82%
9 votes - 82% of all votes
A New Intifada 18%, 2 votes
2 votes 18%
2 votes - 18% of all votes
A Civil War 0%, 0 votes
0 votes
0 votes - 0% of all votes
Total Votes: 11
May 13, 2021 - May 29, 2021
