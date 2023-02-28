Photo Credit: IDF

Israeli military forces had a busy night Monday night as they continued the “Break the Wave” operation to fight the rise of terror attacks against Israeli citizens.

Eight suspected terrorists were arrested Monday night in joint operations by the IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police throughout Judea and Samaria.

The forces operated in the villages of Azaria, Harbet Zanota and El Aroub, among other places.

Four wanted suspects were arrested in El Aroub alone, a Palestinian Authority terrorist hotbed located between Gush Etzion and Kiryat Arba.

Three suspects were arrested in the village of Ya’abed; a fourth was arrested in the village of Adna.

The detainees were transferred to security personnel for further questioning.

IDF and other security personnel are also continuing the manhunt for the terrorists who murdered 27-year-old dual US-Israeli citizen Elan Ganeles on Monday in a shooting attack along Highway 90 a few miles north of the Dead Sea, in the Jordan Valley.

In addition, IDF soldiers thwarted smugglers who were attempting to transfer some 17 kilograms of drugs with an estimated street value of NIS 650,000.

The confiscated drugs were transferred to Israel Police.