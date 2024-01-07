Photo Credit: Israel Police

Border Guard Sergeant Shai Garmai, 19, from Karmiel, was killed when her vehicle was hit by an IED during an overnight operation in the Jenin “refugee” camp. Six PA Arab terrorists were killed in an IDF drone airstrike after they threw explosives at the Israeli forces. A combat helicopter fired at suspicious individuals while assisting in rescuing casualties.

According to a security source, during an operation that was carried out overnight Sunday by the Border Guard and the IDF, Shai Garmai was in the lead vehicle of a convoy that entered the camp in Jenin. As the operation began, an explosive blew up in front of the vehicle. The fighters made a U-turn and ran into another explosive charge which killed Shai and wounded three other fighters.

The six dead Arab terrorists included four brothers, residents of the village of Muthallath ash-Shuhada in the Jenin province.

“Shai was the first to show up for every task and demanded from herself and those around her to do what was assigned to them in the best possible way,” the police paid tribute to Garmai. “She was a moral warrior with a high moral compass, full of the joy of life and a lover of mankind.”

Ephraim Lawi from Carmiel, the first Ethiopian Kase to be born in Israel, said Shai attended his Jewish tradition classes. “She was charming, smiling, with a big head, open to learning and understanding,” he said.

Shai’s parents came to Israel from Ethiopia in the early 1980s.