Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh / Flash 90
Armed Arab terrorists pose in front of an ad for a feminine product as the IDF clears their nests in Jenin, July 3, 2023.

Israel Defense Forces located the remains of another homemade rocket and launcher Tuesday morning in northern Samaria.

The discovery followed a report the Hamas-linked ‘Al Ayyash Battalion’ fired a rocket from the Jenin area at the Jewish community of Shaked.

The terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the attempted rocket attack, which failed abysmally – as have the previous such attempted attacks from Palestinian Authority territories.

The Al Ayyash Battalion has repeatedly tried to mimic the rocket fire aimed at Israel from the Gaza-based Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

