Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh / Flash 90

Israel Defense Forces located the remains of another homemade rocket and launcher Tuesday morning in northern Samaria.

The discovery followed a report the Hamas-linked ‘Al Ayyash Battalion’ fired a rocket from the Jenin area at the Jewish community of Shaked.

Advertisement





The terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the attempted rocket attack, which failed abysmally – as have the previous such attempted attacks from Palestinian Authority territories.

The Al Ayyash Battalion has repeatedly tried to mimic the rocket fire aimed at Israel from the Gaza-based Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations.