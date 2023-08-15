Israel Defense Forces located the remains of another homemade rocket and launcher Tuesday morning in northern Samaria.
The discovery followed a report the Hamas-linked ‘Al Ayyash Battalion’ fired a rocket from the Jenin area at the Jewish community of Shaked.
#Palestine / #Israe ????:⚡Two Rockets were fired Towards the illegal settlement of Shaked, Al Ayyash Battalion claims Responsibility#Jerusalem #Ramallah #Jenin pic.twitter.com/CSsjO4sCUK
— Bayek (@Al_iinkishariu) July 10, 2023
The terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the attempted rocket attack, which failed abysmally – as have the previous such attempted attacks from Palestinian Authority territories.
The Al Ayyash Battalion has repeatedly tried to mimic the rocket fire aimed at Israel from the Gaza-based Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations.