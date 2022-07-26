Photo Credit: IDF Spokesman’s tweet

IDF forces operated on Monday night to demolish the home of two terrorists who shot and killed Vyacheslav Golev at the end of April as he was securing the entrance to the city of Ariel in Samaria.

The forces operated in the village of Qarawat Bani Hassan and raised the two buildings.

The troops encountered rioters who threw rocks and burned tires. The forces responded with crowd control tools.

The two terrorists who carried out the attack, Yahya Marai and Yussef Marai, were arrested shortly after the attack and several other suspects were arrested on suspicion of aiding the terror cell.

The demolitions were carried out following a significant delay ordered by then Prime Minister Naftali Bennett who stopped all home demolitions of terrorists to appease President Joe Biden who visited the country in mid-July.

קרוואן בני חסן , פיצוץ בתי המחבלים שרצחו את ויאצ'סלב גולב הי"ד בפיגוע ירי באריאל pic.twitter.com/SrbJ54vHcL — בז news (@1717Bazz) July 26, 2022

The demolition was carried out in accordance with the order of the commander of the IDF’s Central Command after the terrorist’s family had a chance to petition against the order.

The demolitions of terrorists’ homes are meant to serve as deterrence for potential terrorists plotting future attacks.

Earlier on Monday night, IDF forces operating in Gush Etzion thwarted a terror attack against the Israeli community of Migdal Oz.

The IDF stated that its soldiers spotted a suspect hurling a Molotov cocktail at Migdal Oz. Soldiers were dispatched to the scene and apprehended the terrorist.

The terrorist was armed with a loaded improvised gun, and the troops found an explosive device in the area.

Migdal Oz has been the target of repeated attacks by terrorists coming mostly from the nearby town of Beit Fajar.

IDF forces operated in the village of Beit Fajar on Monday night and arrested two wanted persons. In the Daheisha refugee camp, two more wanted persons were arrested.

A total of 10 terror suspects were arrested on Monday by Israeli forces who conducted operations throughout Judea and Samaria.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Wave Breaker, Israel’s counterterrorism operation following several deadly terror attacks that the country experienced in recent months.