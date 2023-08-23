Photo Credit: IDF Spokesman

Israeli troops mapped the homes of two Palestinian Authority terrorists Wednesday morning in preparation for their demolition in response to the murder of an Israeli kindergarten teacher and the serious wounding of her neighbor, who was driving the car they were traveling in.

לוחמי צה"ל בהובלת כוחות הנדסה מיפו הלילה בחברון שבחטיבת יהודה, את בתיהם של שני המחבלים שביצעו את פיגוע הירי שלשום בציר 60, בו נרצחה בת שבע ניגרי ז"ל.

במהלך הפעילות חשודים יידו אבנים, ירו זיקוקים והשליכו בקבוקי תבערה לעבר הלוחמים, אין נפגעים לכוחותינו pic.twitter.com/JBJ0zEuRhF — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 23, 2023

Advertisement





The suspected murderers were arrested by Israeli forces within 24 hours of the attack.

The teacher, 42-year-old Batsheva Nigri, was a resident of Efrat and a mother of three daughters. She was shot and killed in front of her six-year-old daughter, who miraculously was physically unscathed in the attack, which occurred Monday morning near the Beit Hagai junction in the southern Hebron Hills.

The neighbor, Aryeh Leib Gottlieb, 39, was seriously wounded in the attack. The father of six is recovering in the hospital, where he has begun to breathe on his own and has regained consciousness, doctors said.

IDF combat engineering forces took measurements of the homes of the two terrorists, reported to be brothers, in preparation for demolition following court approval.

It is Israeli policy to demolish the homes of terrorists who murder Israelis. The families of the terrorists are given the opportunity to appeal the demolition order in the Israeli court system, a process that often takes months to resolve.

During the operation, which took place in Hebron, Palestinian Authority terrorists hurled stones and Molotov cocktails and launched live fireworks at the troops. All IDF forces returned safely to base.