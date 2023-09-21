Photo Credit: courtesy, United Hatzalah

One Israeli man in his twenties was wounded at around 9 pm Thursday evening in a terrorist stabbing attack at the Givat HaMivtar Light Rail Station in Jerusalem.

Medics from both the United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical services arrived and began treating the victim at the scene.

“As he fought with the terrorist, a nearby police officer assisted him and neutralized the terrorist,” MDA EMT Chaim Blech said.

The victim was taken to Hadassah Medical Center’s Mount Scopus campus, fully conscious.