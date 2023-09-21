Photo Credit: courtesy, United Hatzalah
Scene of a terrorist stabbing at the Givat HaMivtar station on the Jerusalem Light Rail line, Sept. 21, 2023

One Israeli man in his twenties was wounded at around 9 pm Thursday evening in a terrorist stabbing attack at the Givat HaMivtar Light Rail Station in Jerusalem.

Medics from both the United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical services arrived and began treating the victim at the scene.

Advertisement


“As he fought with the terrorist, a nearby police officer assisted him and neutralized the terrorist,” MDA EMT Chaim Blech said.

The victim was taken to Hadassah Medical Center’s Mount Scopus campus, fully conscious.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleYom Kippur: Forgive Us For Forgetting
Next articleParshat Ha’azinu – The Song of History
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR