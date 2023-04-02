Photo Credit: Gershon Elinson / Flash 90

Three IDF soldiers were wounded late Saturday night in a terrorist ramming attack near the Palestinian Authority village of Beit Ummar, located between Gush Etzion and Kiryat Arba.

The attacker accelerated his vehicle and slammed into the three soldiers while they were operating to secure the roads from local terrorists.

One of the soldiers was critically wounded, another was moderately wounded and the third sustained mild injuries. All were treated at the scene and then rushed to a Jerusalem medical center.

The terrorist, identified by Arab media as 23-year-old Mohammed Baradiyeh, was shot and killed by other soldiers at the scene. Baradiyeh was an officer in the Palestinian Authority Security Service.

“The enemy is once again raising its head and trying to murder Jews just because they are Jews, reminding us of the concrete threats against us,” Yesha Council head Shlomo Ne’eman said in a statement.

Ne’eman added that it was hard to watch the Islamic holy month of Ramadan being transformed into a “holiday of attacks. We as Jews will never understand this,” he said.