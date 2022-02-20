Photo Credit: Tomer Neuberg / Flash 90

Israel has decided to open its gates to all tourists of all ages, regardless of vaccination status, beginning on March 1, it was announced Sunday.

“We are seeing a consistent decline in morbidity data so it is time to gradually open what we were the first in the world to close,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in making the announcement.

Israel saw the lowest number of daily COVID-19 cases in six weeks diagnosed this weekend; the number of patients hospitalized with the virus has dropped significantly as well, the Health Ministry said.

“At the same time, we will keep our finger on the pulse and in the case of a new variant, we will respond quickly once again,” Bennett added.

Non-citizens traveling to Israel will be required to perform a PCR test prior to departure, in addition to a second PCR test upon arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport.

Israeli citizens will only be required to undergo a post-flight PCR test upon their arrival – even those who are unvaccinated.

No quarantine will be required if the post-flight test comes up negative.