Good news for the folks abroad who still want to travel to Israel: As of this Monday (Oct. 4), there are no High Risk (“banned”) countries on Israel’s travel list.

All vaccinated and recovered travelers, with less than six months since their second/third dose or recovery, are allowed to enter Israel from any country, provided that they have an entry permit or a B1/Multiple-Entry-B2 visa,” according to a spokesperson for the government.

Incoming travelers can be released from quarantine once they:

1. Have an Israeli vaccination certificate and tested negative in their PCR test upon arrival at Ben Gurion Airport, or

2. Have a foreign vaccination certificate, tested negative in their PCR test upon arrival at Ben Gurion Airport AND took a serological test in Israel approved by the Ministry of Health (see details below).

However, “without a vaccination/recovery certificate less than six months old, no foreign traveler can be admitted in Israel, regardless of quarantine!” the government spokesperson emphasized.

Quarantine lasts by default 14 days after arrival in the Jewish State, unless one takes a second PCR test on the seventh day (the first test is upon arrival at Ben Gurion Airport).

If both tests are negative, the traveler will be released from quarantine after the first seven days, without a serological test (a serological test may shorten it further).

Travelers who were fully vaccinated abroad and have foreign vaccination certificates, may apply for an exemption from quarantine by taking a serological test soon after their arrival in Israel, the spokesperson added.

Nevertheless, “The traveler shall stay in quarantine until he or she is released by the Ministry of Health in accordance with their serological test results (a process of usually 36-72 hours).”

It is possible to verify with the Ministry of Health call center (*5400, 24/7) that one’s serological test results were indeed received. The traveler’s waiver should arrive by email, the statement said.