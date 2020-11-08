Photo Credit: Franmarie Metzler, US House Office of Photography / Wikimedia

New York City Democratic Congress member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez this weekend asked on Twitter if anyone is keeping a record of “Trump sycophants” who she accuses of being “complicit” in the current Trump Administration.

Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 6, 2020

“Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future,” she tweeted. She conveniently forgot some of her own deleted tweets, of course.

In response, former Obama Administration official Michael Simon mentioned the “Trump Accountability Project” and reassured AOC, as she is known, “Every Administration staffer, campaign staffer, bundler, lawyer who represented them — everyone.”

So for readers who are not yet aware this is happening, here’s a brief update on the Trump Accountability Project, which was launched at the start of this month to ensure “those who took a paycheck from the Trump Administration should not profit from their efforts to tear our democracy apart,” according to a statement on the new website.

“The world should never forget those who, when faced with a decision, chose to put their money, their time, and their reputations behind separating children from their families, encouraging racism and anti-Semitism, and negligently causing the unnecessary loss of life and economic devastation from our country’s failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement continues, with the following categories:

“We should not allow the following groups of people to profit from their experience:

Those who elected him.

Individuals who worked for the Trump for President campaign, Republican National Committee and affiliated PACs in 2016 or 2020.

Those who staffed his government.

Individuals who worked in any role as a political appointee in the Trump Administration.

Those who funded him.

Individuals who used their massive personal wealth and influence to bundle money for Trump.

Visitors to the website are encouraged to “sign up for updates.”

Hari Sevugan, former national press secretary for the Democratic National Committee and senior spokesperson for Barak Obama’s presidential campaign, is one of the people promoting the idea of making a list of Trump people.

“We just launched the Trump Accountability Project to make sure anyone who took a paycheck to help Trump undermine America is held responsible for what they did,” he tweeted.

You better believe it. We just launched the Trump Accountability Project to make sure anyone who took a paycheck to help Trump undermine America is held responsible for what they did. https://t.co/clRu6WSfvL https://t.co/J78dgyHJpG — Hari Sevugan (@HariSevugan) November 6, 2020

According to an article published by The Federalist, a list of names was initially published on the project’s website asking people to “remember what they did,” and is now privatized, but captured by internet archives.

Attorney Leslie McAdoo Gordon managed to grab screenshots of the full “Trump Accountability Project” enemies list before it was hidden, and before the judges and donors tabs were removed in the privatized section. Gordon said in her tweet the list of administration officials was 1,202 names long, so she overlapped the images in order to include them all.

This is the full "Trump Accountability Project" enemies list before it was hidden & before the judges & donors tabs were removed. I took screen shots of every page before that happened. The list of administration officials is 1202 long so I overlapped the pics to get them all. /0 — Leslie McAdoo Gordon (@McAdooGordon) November 7, 2020

Does all this seem threatening, like AOC is out hunting people she considers her political enemies?

Consider this: The Trump Administration included more Orthodox and observant Jewish Americans than any other administration in the history of the United States, and President Donald Trump’s policies in the White House reflected that, with a kitchen there that for the first time ever, remained kosher 24/7.

AOC is a strong advocate for the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions (BDS) economic war on the State of Israel, together with the rest of her partners in the so-called “Squad,” which include two radical Islamist Congress members, Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

At this point, the “project” is out gathering names and supporters, and trying to further its agenda.

We should never forget those who helped further the Trump agenda. Join us at https://t.co/LnVfdccYeQ — Trump Accountability Project (@trumpaccproject) November 3, 2020

It’s not yet clear how much sway the “Squad” will have over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this time around.

But Pelosi has already shown multiple times during the past four years just how intimidated she can be in the face of intensive pressure from AOC alone. That’s all it takes.