Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval on Monday (Aug. 23) to Pfizer BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine.

The vaccine – first receive a green light for use beyond emergency use status — is approved for use in people ages 16 and older.

The approval comes just as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is bearing down on the United States, and the approximately 85 million unvaccinated Americans at risk — slightly less than half of the total US population.

The approval came after a review of nearly three months that followed submission of an application submitted to the FDA by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday there will be a new vaccine mandate for school staff, without the option of testing instead.

All staff must provide proof of having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by September 27.