Photo Credit: IDF

The IDF rescue team working and the site of the building collapse at Surfside, Florida, has brought in reinforcements who are using advanced technologies to locate the victims buried under the rubble.

The rescue teams operating at the site have recovered 18 bodies, including two children, a week after the disaster. Over 140 victims are still missing. The chances of finding survivors are slim.

An IDF spokesman stated Wednesday that the Home Front Command delegation and the Foreign Ministry team deployed to the disaster site near Miami have been joined in the past day by members of another IDF delegation, including more rescuers and engineers, to strengthen and assist the Israeli forces on the ground.

An operational team of Unit 9900, of the Intelligence Division, built a computerized three-dimensional model that mapped the building that collapsed, thus streamlining the process of locating the bodies in the building.

Special intelligence Unit 9900 is dedicated to everything related to geography, including mapping, interpretation of aerial and satellite photographs and space research.

Lt. N., an officer in Unit 9900, explained that in routine, he commands a special team that builds three-dimensional models for the purpose of carrying out IDF operational activities. His team is now using these advanced technological capabilities to assist the Home Front Command delegation operating in Miami.

“We analyzed the building that collapsed and built a three-dimensional model of it, which will allow the Home Front Command personnel to assist in the rescue and navigate through the rubble more quickly and effectively. We are grateful for the merit and are proud to take part in such an important humanitarian effort,” said Lt. N.

The IDF delegation is working on two fronts, the rescue and engineering effort, and assisting the families of the victims.

“The activity of the IDF delegation will continue as required,” the spokesman said.

At the same time, the staff of the Israeli Consulate, headed by the Consul General, is working with the local authorities, families, and heads of the Jewish community, and is examining other ways in which they can help.