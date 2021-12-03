Photo Credit: NYC Mayor's Office / YouTube screen grab

The City of New York has issued a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all non-public school employees, WABC reported late Thursday.

All those employed in non-public schools in New York City are required to get at least their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine by December 20, according to the report.

Advertisement



Some 56,000 employees in 938 Jewish, Catholic and other private schools are affected by the new requirement.

“Vaccinations are the key to our recovery, and our public schools are among the safest places to be in the city,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

“Childcare centers will now be just as safe, and it’s time to use the tools we have at our disposal to climb the ladder even further.

“We’re doing everything in our power to protect our students and school staff, and a mandate for nonpublic school employees will help keep our school communities and youngest New Yorkers safe.”