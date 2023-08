Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90

New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrived in Israel on Monday afternoon for a three-day visit that began in Jerusalem.

Adams is expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his two-day stay in Jerusalem.

Hizzoner had dinner Monday evening at Jacko’s in the iconic Mahane Yehuda open-air market.

Adams will head to Tel Aviv on Wednesday for the final day of his trip before returning home to New York City.