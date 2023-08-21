Photo Credit: Mendy Hechtman / Flash 90

A civilian contractor working for the Israel Defense Forces sustained light wounds on Monday when his engineering vehicle drove over a mine during a removal operation near the northern Israeli town of Sha’ar HaGolan, along the Jordanian border.

The wounded man was taken to Poriya Medical Center near Tiberias, where he was listed in good condition, according to a hospital spokesperson.

There are multiple landmine fields along Israel’s northern and eastern borders, most left over from Israel’s earlier wars started by neighboring Arab nations such as Syria and Jordan.

The ongoing, dangerous job of defusing and removing the mines has taken decades, and many sites still remain fenced off with bright yellow and red signs warning civilians to stay away.