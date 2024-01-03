Photo Credit: Jewish Press

In 11th grade, I was ranked the 25th best high school basketball player in America. College scholarship offers started pouring in and the media attention was relentless. A writer for Sports Illustrated magazine sent a photographer to my house to take photos for a four-page feature they were working on. Initially, it was typical shots of me on the court.

But then I stopped and said, “Millions of people will read about a Jewish basketball player; I want to show what that means.” I quickly ran to get my tefillin, and put it back on even though I’d already prayed that day. The iconic photo accompanied the article in which I was nicknamed as the “Jewish Jordan.”

Although the article led to considerable recognition or “fame,” it was never my aim. My intention was always to try and make a kiddush Hashem, and show the world that being one with G-d in everything we do is the ultimate goal.