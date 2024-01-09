Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

The IDF on Tuesday released the names of nine IDF soldiers, eight of them reservists, who were killed in battles in the center and south of the Gaza Strip on Monday, January 8, 2024. Monday was one of the most difficult days that the IDF and the State of Israel have known since the beginning of the ground war in Gaza.

Of the nine fallen, six fighters fell in a single incident in which a large number of explosives intended to destroy the Hamas tunnels detonated in the al-Boreij camp in the center of the Gaza Strip. The six fighters belonged to the Combat Engineering Corps. Two more fighters were killed as a result of an anti-tank missile that was fired in the Khan Younis area in the south of the Gaza Strip, and another fighter, of the K’fir Brigade, fell during an encounter with terrorists.

These are the fallen:

Major (Res.) Amit Shahar, 25, from Ramat Yochanan, a fighter in the Yahalom unit of the Combat Engineering Corps.

Captain (Res.) Denis Krukhamlov Vaksler, 32, years old from Be’er Sheva, a combat engineering officer in the Yahalom unit of the Combat Engineering Corps.

Capt. (Res.) Ron Afrimi, 26, from Hod Hasharon, combat engineering officer in the Yahalom unit of the Combat Engineering Corps.

Major (Res.) Roy Avraham Maimon, 24, from Afula, a combat paramedic in the Yahalom unit of the Combat Engineering Corps

Sergeant Major (Res.) Akiva Yasinsky, 35, from Ramat Gan, a fighter in the 8173rd Engineering Battalion of the Etzioni Brigade.

Sergeant Major (Res.) Gavriel Blum, 27, from Beit Shemesh, a fighter in the divisional engineering team of the 36th Division.

Sergeant Roi Tal, 19, from Kfar Yehoshua, a fighter in the 94th Battalion of the K’fir Brigade.

Sergeant Major (Res.) David Schwartz, 26, a fighter in the 8219th Engineering Battalion of the 551st Brigade.

Sergeant Major Yakir Hechster, 26, from Jerusalem, a fighter in the 8219th Engineering Battalion of the 51st Brigade.