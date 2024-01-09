Photo Credit: TPS
The scene of the attempted stabbing near Ateret, in the Binyamin region of Samaria, Jan. 9, 2024.

Israeli forces on Tuesday afternoon shot and killed a terrorist who had attempted to stab soldiers near Ateret in the Binyamin region of Judea and Samaria.

No soldiers were injured in the incident, which occurred at the Halamish Junction on Route 465 while the reservists were conducting a routine inspection, according to the IDF.

On Tuesday afternoon, police officers arrested a 14-year-old girl from eastern Jerusalem in the vicinity of the capital’s Old City on suspicion that she intended to carry out a terrorist attack, Ynet reported.

According to the report, the girl left a suicide note in the Old City in which she expressed support for Hamas. Police officers discovered the note, which led to her arrest.

