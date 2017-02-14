Goldstein on Gelt: How to Use Social Media to Predict Market Trends



Doug Goldstein

Market trends are often reflected in indices, like the Dow Jones Index or the S&P 500. But what about an index based on social media?

Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, a financial advisor specializing in cross-border investments, discusses the BUZZ Index, an index based on social media statistics, with its founder, Jamie Wise. Find out how the BUZZ Index works and why people may be more inclined to tell the truth on social media platforms than in polls.

Why you and your spouse need to talk about money

Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, discusses the importance of communicating with your spouse about money and why both of you should attend financial planning meetings together. Get a link to a 3-minute video that explains the necessity for both spouses to be involved in all major financial decisions.

