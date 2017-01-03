2016 FirstOneThrough Summary



{Originally posted to the FirstOneThrough website}

2016 was dominated by the US presidential election, additional terrorism in Europe, and a United Nations that continued to attack the Jewish State. Readership interest in FirstOneThrough continued to grow.

FirstOneThrough published 133 articles in 2016, down from the 2015 total of 151 articles. Despite the fewer posts, the number of visitors jumped by 35% year-over-year.

Countries

Israel and the United States continued to lead the readership, accounting for 70% of the views overall, down from 73% in 2015. The drop was due to the readership in Israel being flat, while readership around the world grew. Visitor growth from English-speaking countries was significant: Canada (+49%); United Kingdom (+46%); Australia (+14%) and South Africa (+125%). Overall, readership from those countries jumped to 18% of the total, up from 15% in 2015. Other countries that also saw an increase in viewership included: Netherlands; France; Germany; Sweden; Norway; and Brazil. Brazil saw the greatest increase year-over-year, jumping 167%.

Articles

The most popular stories of 2016 were:

The Invisible Anti-Semitism in Obama’s 2016 State of the Union

Jared Kushner’s Parents Donate $20 million to the First Hospital Likely to Win the Nobel Peace Prize

UN Media Centre Ignores Murdered Israelis

The Countries that Acknowledge the Jewish Temple May Surprise You

Sanders Accuses Israel of Deliberately Killing Palestinians

New York Times Grants Nobel Prize-in Waiting to Palestinian Arab Terrorist

The Only Religious Extremists for the United Nations are “Jewish Extremists”

The New York Times Thinks that the Jews from Arab Countries Simply “Immigrated”

Al Jazeera (Qatar) Evicts Jews and Judaism from Jerusalem. Time to Return the Favor

Referrers

In 2016, Facebook became an even more important source of viewers, jumping to 60% of referrers from 46% in 2015. Search, The Jewish Press and Twitter continued to be the next important sources, but Facebook did not take share from any of those categories, as much as other referral sites.

Some of the global sites that have linked to the FirstOneThrough blog include:

Australia

Jewish Issues Watchdog

Jews Down Under

France

Malaassot

Germany

Heplev

Switzerland

Politisches

Audiatur Online

Austria

DerStandard

Antisemitism-europe

Holland

Fredbarendsma

Poland

Listyznaszegosadu

Norway

SMA-Norge

Rights.no has taken information without properly sourcing the information and link to FirstOneThrough

Denmark

Document.no also used information with properly sourcing FirstOneThrough

China

LightOfZion

Brazil

Pletz

Israel

Israellycool

JewsNews

Shiloh Musings

Calevbenyefuneh

Anne’s Opinions

Israpundit

Aliyahland

Canada

Black Kettle

AmProject

USA

Jewish Press

American Thinker

CAMERA ( not used properly as not sourced to FirstOneThrough)

The Israel Forever Foundation

JewishLeadership

Legal Insurrection

The Truth About Guns

ElderOfZion

EretzYisrael

Watching Over Zion

DusIzNies (not used properly as not sourced to FirstOneThrough)

TeaParty Community

1jewess

Exposing Modern Mugwumps

UN Trendolizer

Jewish Refugees

FreeRepublic

Please continue to encourage others to join the blog.

Wishing you a wonderful 2017.

