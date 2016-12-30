Obama: Father and Son







U.S. President Barack Obama.

I know that John Kerry has just inserted himself into the news cycle with an extraordinary degree of pained passion and bluster; in a speech filled with lies, distortions, and false moral equivalencies. However, I wrote this piece about Obama from a psychological point of view. He plans to continue on, just as the Clintons did. He will lead the Democrats in a fight unto death against the Trump administration. Here’s the piece.

Psychologically speaking, what Obama has just done at the UN is a clear cut example of how scapegoating works.

Our lame duck President is furious and feels impotent because he has so totally failed his party in the recent elections. The Democrats may have lost a thousand seats—in addition to the White House.

Obama’s considerable self-regard, coupled with his very thin skin, has propelled him to punish a blameless target for his frustration and rage.

That target is Jewish Israel.

In classic anti-Semitic and Islamic fashion, Obama secretly organized and did not veto resolution 2234; he and the other anti-Semites acted on their spite as anti-Semites usually do, namely, just before a Jewish Sabbath or major holiday or on the holiday when, they believe, that religious Jews will be otherwise occupied and unable to respond.

The vote on this resolution was timed for an hour before the Sabbath eve (on the east coast, where the UN votes), and just before Hanukah, which began after sundown on the next day. Muslim terrorists have launched many wars AND gone on murder sprees just before or on Jewish holidays. Remember the Yom Kippur war? The bombing of a hotel in Israel as Jews were sitting down to a Passover Seder? There are hundreds of such examples.

This is a desire to “spoil” what Jews consider sacred and is also considered a strategic time to attack, when many Jews will be otherwise preoccupied.

What else does this vote tell us about Obama’s psychology?

I first wrote about fathers and sons in my 1978 book About Men. I wanted to understand male-male relationships. What I learned has guided me ever since.

Thus, in my view, Obama is a very hard man–a cold man. Here’s why. He is a man whose African, biological father abandoned him. Like so many father-wounded sons, Obama is still trying to please that absent and long deceased father–and to be as “hard” as he was–against Western colonial forces.

In order to “have” his missing father, Obama has had to become him, and to do so, he had to adopt his Muslim father’s anti-white, anti-British, anti-European, and anti-Zionist passions and prejudices; from a psychological point of view, Obama had to savagely limit America’s standing in the world and to humiliate and endanger it.

Obama is a Third World man and has little in common with African-American leaders who preceded him. (Dinesh D’Souza makes this point in his excellent 2010 book The Roots of Obama’s Rage which I am only now beginning to read).

In his autobiography, (Dreams From My Father), Obama almost completely disappears his white, Christian mother and maternal grandparents without whom he would have grown up in an orphanage or on the streets. Although he may have learned his culturally relativist and pro-Muslim affinities from his anthropologist mother (who subsequently married another Muslim man, this time from Indonesia), he gives her little credit.

He cannot afford to identify himself as “white” or even as “American.” He is someone else and he is after something else. (I always thought he wanted to be the Prime Minister of France…)

Obama is perpetually after the father who never looked back. D’Souza quotes what Kenyan, Sarah Obama told Newsweek; she is not Barack’s actual grandmother but is one of his grandfather’s other wives: “I look at him and I see all the same things–he has taken everything from his father. The son is realizing everything the father wanted. The dreams of the father are still alive in the son.”

Anthropology is the queen science of cultural relativism, the originally Western source which taught us to romanticize tribal and barbaric culture and demonize Western civilization. Yes, Obama could have learned all this from his anthropologist mother. If so, he is relatively silent about it. But he boasts of other sources of inspiration, all of whom are Third World men.

Anti-colonialism and anti-neo-colonialism are the ruling ideologies on the Western campus; that–and a poisonously misguided but core belief that Israel is a colonialist country that has done to the “Palestinians” what European countries once did to India, Asia, South America, and above all, to Africa.

Politically correct ideologues do not acknowledge that Muslims have also been colonialists, imperialists, slave-traders and slave-owners, who have also practiced gender and religious apartheid and permanent, global Jihad against infidels.

Nor does Obama. He preferred the Muslim world—and has, almost insanely, further strengthened a nuclear and theocratic Iran.

Based on this brief psychological profile it is clear that Obama will do all that he can–not to alleviate the profound and enormous suffering of Syrians and Iraqis–but to further “spoil” Israel—the one and only Jewish state. In the last days, even hours, of his Presidency, he will try to have whatever he and Kerry cook up at the upcoming conference in Paris, rushed to the UN Security Council for yet another anti-Israel vote.

Do not expect Obama to yield up stage center gracefully. His anti-America and anti-Israel act will soon open in other theaters of war.

{Originally cross=posted to the author’s eponymous website and at Israel National News.

Phyllis Chesler

About the Author: Phyllis Chesler, Ph.D is an emerita professor of Psychology, a Fellow at the Middle East Forum, the author of thousands of articles, four studies about honor killing and sixteen books, including “The New Anti-Semitism,” “An American Bride in Kabul," and “Living History: On The Front Lines for Israel and the Jews, 2003-2015.” She archives her articles and may be reached through her website: www.phyllis-chesler.com.

