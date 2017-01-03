web analytics
January 3, 2017 / 5 Tevet, 5777
Media
Sponsored Post
chantal-and-daughter Chantel, Loving Mother and Wife, Cancer Diagnosis….

Chantel fought for her family, now she fights for life!



Political Hitman – Israel – The World’s Punching Bag [audio]

Printer-Ready Page Layout
bible-figures-1826314_1920

Photo Credit: pixabay


A new UN law says that “natural growth” of Jews in the “Occupied territories” including Jerusalem is against International Law. Howie condemns the laws as a reincarnation of The Nuremberg Laws, Sharon disagrees.

Another heated debate and a must listen to show!

Political Hitman 01Jan2017 – PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com


If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Loading Facebook Comments ...


Imported and Older Comments:

Current Top Story
Scene of ramming attack (Dec 2015)
Border Police Officers Hurt in Samaria Ramming

Printed from: http://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/israel-news-talk-radio/political-hitman-with-howie-silbiger/political-hitman-israel-the-worlds-punching-bag-audio/2017/01/03/

Scan this QR code to visit this page online: