Political Hitman – Israel – The World’s Punching Bag [audio]
A new UN law says that “natural growth” of Jews in the “Occupied territories” including Jerusalem is against International Law. Howie condemns the laws as a reincarnation of The Nuremberg Laws, Sharon disagrees.
Another heated debate and a must listen to show!
Political Hitman 01Jan2017 – PODCASTIsrael News Talk Radio
