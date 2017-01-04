Tamar Yonah Show – HAPPY BIRTHDAY to INTR Radio! [audio]



Photo Credit: INTR + Pixabay



Can you believe it? Israel News Talk Radio celebrates it’s first birthday! INTR started it’s first broadcast Jan. 3rd, 2016, and it is exactly one year later and the INTR Team is celebrating! Hear exclusive inside interviews with some of the INTR staff, what they do outside of their radio shows, and the story of INTR and its inception.

Follow INTR on facebook: www.facebook.com/IsraelNewsTalkRadio/

Twitter: twitter.com/IsraelNewsRadio

Tamar Yonah 03Jan2017 – 1stBirthday -PODCAST

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: