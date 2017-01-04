web analytics
January 4, 2017 / 6 Tevet, 5777
Tamar Yonah Show – HAPPY BIRTHDAY to INTR Radio! [audio]

birthday-1-2017

Photo Credit: INTR + Pixabay


Can you believe it? Israel News Talk Radio celebrates it’s first birthday! INTR started it’s first broadcast Jan. 3rd, 2016, and it is exactly one year later and the INTR Team is celebrating! Hear exclusive inside interviews with some of the INTR staff, what they do outside of their radio shows, and the story of INTR and its inception.

Tamar Yonah 03Jan2017 – 1stBirthday -PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

