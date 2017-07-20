Photo Credit: Haim Zach / GPO
Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara at the Holocaust memorial "Shoes on the Danube Bank" in Budapest, Hungary. July 20, 2017.

Photo of the Day
Every day we try to bring you an interesting photo of the day related to Israel or the Jewish People. If you have a photo you'd like to submit, send it to us with this submission form.
