Photo Credit: pixabay

To what extent do you feel prepared for Rosh HaShannah? Maybe you’ve thought about the food you want to make and your guest list, but have you gotten into a Rosh HaShannah mindset? A mindset that will make this holiday meaningful and allow you to take advantage of the opportunity that this once yearly holiday has to offer.

Join Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel on Soul Talk and get a clearer understanding of what Rosh HaShannah is truly all about.

Advertisement

We welcome your questions and comments: write to us at: soultalk@israelnationalradio.com

SOUL TALK 10Sept2017 – PODCAST

Rosh Hashana