Photo Credit: Gadi Adelman www.IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com

Well, Canada and France had more terror attacks. One terrorist had an ISIS flag while the other slit the throat of a woman while screaming “Allahu Akbar”, but they have nothing to do with Islam. Gadi discusses the two attacks as well as Mahmoud Abbas’s latest interview.

The Danger Zone 02Oct 2017 – PODCAST