Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

On today’s special edition of Israel Uncensored recorded from Jerusalem on Holocaust and Heroism Remembrance Day,

Josh Hasten interviews Dr. Efraim Zuroff – Chief Nazi Hunter of the Simon Wiesenthal Center and director of the SWC’s Israel Office, and Eastern European Affairs. Zuroff says that you can’t experience the meaning of the day anywhere else in the world, than you can here in Israel. The Nazi hunter still has unfinished business and is in pursuit of the remaining Nazis who are still alive and fit for trial so that they can face justice for their crimes against the Jewish people. Zuroff also dismisses the notion that it is a new finding, as reported in media outlets last week, that the allies knew about the Nazi atrocities earlier than previously thought. He explains that this information has been known for years, and today’s reports are a non-story and part of a PR campaign for a new book on the topic.