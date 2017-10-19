Photo Credit: Wikimedia

On today’s Israel Uncensored with Josh Hasten, an interview with Shani Simkowitz Director of the Gush Etzion Foundation. For over twenty years the foundation has been funding all types of projects in the Gush from security to education to helping needy families and much much more. Listen to the interview to learn about some of the organization’s current projects. Josh in fact has joined the foundation team and is excited about playing a role in enhancing life in the Gush.