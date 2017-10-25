Photo Credit: Josh Hasten
After an extensive breakdown of this week’s news from Israel, Josh Hasten shares the story of a park dedication in which IDF soldiers, the ultra-orthodox, secular Israelis, “settlers,” and members of other groups in Israel, gathered to dedicate a new playground for children on a Judean Hilltop. Hasten says that with all of the turmoil and disunity expressed this past week in the form of mass Jerusalem demonstrations, the event was proof that there is hope for Jewish unity in the near future.
UNITY? impossible. how come many Jews in Diaspora are critical of the Jewish state of Israel and would prefer to live where they are established. Among Jewish people, there are many Judas that stabs it at the back.