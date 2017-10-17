Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90

Israel Air Force fighter pilots retaliated for a double rocket attack on southern Israel Sunday evening, bombing targets in the Sinai Peninsula a few hours later according to Arab media.

The London-based Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper quoted local tribal factions who said Israeli fighter jets were seen in the skies shortly after the rockets were launched from Sinai.

The report added that the Israeli aircraft appeared only after Egyptian Air Force pilots completed their own missions in northern Sinai against Islamic State terrorist forces near Rafah and Sheikh Zuweid.

At least six Egyptian police officers were killed and a number of others were wounded in clashes with the terrorists in those areas at around the same time that southern Israel came under attack.

Both of the rockets landed in open areas in Israel’s Eshkol Regional Council district, where they hurt no one and caused no property damage. A Sinai affiliate of the Islamic State terrorist organization had claimed responsibility for the attack, according to the IS-linked Amaq news outlet.