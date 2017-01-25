Jerusalem Terrorist Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison for Stoning Death of Alexander Levlovich

The prison term for the murder by stoning sends a message to Arabs that Israel will no longer tolerate terrorism of any kind.



Jerusalem District Court

Photo Credit: Hillel Maeir / TPS



The Jerusalem District Court handed down a sentence Tuesday in the case of a deadly stoning attack that cost the life of Jerusalem resident Alexander Levlovich as he was returning home at night from a Rosh Hashana dinner in 2015.

Abed Muhamad Abed Rabu Dawiyat, age 19 at the time, led three others in hurling stones at Levlovich’s car as he drove down the street towards home, causing him to lose control of the vehicle and sending it crashing into a light pole.

Within days, the Shin Bet intelligence service had tracked down Muhamad Salah Muhamad, age 18; Walid Faras Mustafa, age 18; and Dawiyat plus a fourth member of the group — a minor whose name could not be published due to his age — and arrested them all.

Dawiyat was sentenced Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2017) to 18 years in prison following his conviction on manslaughter charges.

He also received a suspended sentence, and a fine for damages in addition to the prison term, which came close to the 20-year maximum allowed for stoning.

It’s the longest sentence in Israeli history ever handed down for such attacks.

A bill to increase the penalty for stoning attacks was proposed a few months prior to the attack on Levlovich. It was passed into law by the Knesset just a few weeks after he was killed.

The terrorist the second attacker to be judged. Two more terrorists remain to face justice.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: