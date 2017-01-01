MDA Treats ‘Hundreds’ Around Israel Over Secular New Year’s Eve

Hundreds of people required treatment throughout the country overnight on secular New Year's Eve, says MDA.



The Magen David Adom emergency medical response organization says it treated hundreds of people around the country on Saturday night, the secular New Year’s Eve.

That figure included 189 who were treated specifically at New Year’s Eve celebrations and events.

Also included were 35 people who were injured in motor vehicle accidents, and one 23-year-old who died in a car accident on Route 98 when his car flipped over.

As for the traditional toast to the new year, the statistics include 83 teenagers and adults who required treatment for alcohol poisoning, 40 people who were hurt in violent altercations, and a 33-year-old man who fell from a first-floor balcony in Ashdod.

However, on the “plus” side, there were volunteers from an organization in Kfar Giladi handing out testing kits for people to check their drinks to make sure they hadn’t been tainted with the ‘date rape’ drug.

