Netanyahu Reportedly Cancels Meeting With British PM May

PM Netanyahu has reportedly opted out of a meeting next month in Davos with UK Prime Minister Theresa May.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly gone ahead and decided not to pursue a meeting with his British counterpart, Prime Minister Theresa May, alongside the World Economic Forum taking place in Davos next month.

Deputy British Ambassador to Israel Tony Kaye said in an interview with Israel Army Radio on Monday that he was “disappointed” by Netanyahu’s decision not to meet with the British prime minister next month on the sidelines of the World Economic Conference.

Kaye was one of the envoys summoned on Sunday to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following of the resolution passed at the UN Security Council on Friday; his nation was one of those voting to condemn Israel for her development and settlement of areas won during the 1967 Six Day War and subsequent conflicts in which she was attacked by neighboring Arab nations.

Kaye told Israel Army Radio that he was “disappointed” that he hopes for a chance that the Israeli prime minister and his British counterpart will be able to have a conversation some time in the future.

