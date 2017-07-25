Photo Credit: GPO

Personnel from the Israeli Embassy in Jordan, headed by Ambassador Einat Shlain crossed the Allenby Bridge into Israel Monday evening (July 24).

Among the staff was the security guard who was injured last night in a stabbing attack in Amman. “All are well,” said a spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office in a statement to media.

“The return of the Embassy personnel was made possible thanks to the close cooperation that took place over the past 24 hours between Israel and Jordan.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Ambassador Shlain and the security officer, inquired after their well-being and welcomed them.”