Professor Steven Plaut, z’l

Prof. Steven Plaut, z'l, passed away at the age of 65 after a years-long battle with cancer.



Steven Plaut giving a lecture at Central European University on Nov. 22, 2011.

Photo Credit: Nataev / Wikimedia Commons



American-born Israeli Professor Steven Plaut passed away this week at the age of 65 after a years-long struggle with cancer.

A native of Philadelphia, Steven Plaut was an economist and professor of business administration at Haifa University. He worked at the Federal Reserve Bank, among other places and was a prolific writer and blogger.

In addition, he was a member of the editorial board of the Middle East Quarterly, a publication of the Middle East Forum think tank.

Baruch Dayan HaEmet.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: