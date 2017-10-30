Photo Credit: Hakoach Hazfoni / Rotter.net

Gunfire from across Israel’s southern border caught an IDF engineering unit by surprise as the soldiers were engaged in operations along the security fence near the Egyptian border on Sunday.

Their military vehicle was damaged as a result of the gunfire, but none of the Israeli soldiers were physically injured, according to the IDF.

A military spokesperson said the gunfire apparently resulted from spillover due to an exchange between Egyptian forces and the Islamic State terrorist organization in the Sinai Peninsula.

At least six members of the Egyptian military were killed and 20 others were injured earlier this month after an attack by nearly 100 members of Wilyat Sinai — the local branch of Islamic State terrorist group — at a security checkpoint in northern Sinai.

Islamic State has continued to attack Egyptian forces in an ongoing attempt to overthrow the Cairo government of President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi.