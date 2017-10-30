Photo Credit: Hakoach Hazfoni / Rotter.net
The Israel / Sinai border after a terror attack on Oct. 22, 2014.

Gunfire from across Israel’s southern border caught an IDF engineering unit by surprise as the soldiers were engaged in operations along the security fence near the Egyptian border on Sunday.

Their military vehicle was damaged as a result of the gunfire, but none of the Israeli soldiers were physically injured, according to the IDF.

A military spokesperson said the gunfire apparently resulted from spillover due to an exchange between Egyptian forces and the Islamic State terrorist organization in the Sinai Peninsula.

At least six members of the Egyptian military were killed and 20 others were injured earlier this month after an attack by nearly 100 members of Wilyat Sinai — the local branch of Islamic State terrorist group — at a security checkpoint in northern Sinai.

Islamic State has continued to attack Egyptian forces in an ongoing attempt to overthrow the Cairo government of President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

