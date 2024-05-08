Photo Credit: Ariel Hermoni / IMoD

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant says he is determined to ensure that northern Israeli residents can return to their homes and live in safety.

Speaking to IDF fighters during a situation assessment in the 91st “Ozbet HaGalil” Division, Gallant said the IDF has pushed Hezbollah away from the lines of contact to “significant distances,” but said, “this does not mean that it has disappeared.

“To return the residents safely, an agreement process or an operational process is needed. I am determined to return the residents to their homes safely and to rebuild the things that were destroyed,” Gallant said.

“We have very significant, very heavy firepower, and we will make sure to activate it if there is a need and a reason,” the minister emphasized.

“You have proven yourselves until today, I think in an impressive way,” he told the fighters. “Now you have to prepare for what is to come — and this summer may be a hot summer.” and this summer could be a hot summer.”