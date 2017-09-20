Photo Credit: Pexels / Pixabay.com

September 19, 2017

Statement by President Donald J. Trump on the Jewish High Holy Days

As Jewish families across America and the world come together to mark the beginning of the year 5778 in the Jewish calendar, we join them in this time of reflection on the past year and hope for the year to come.

The High Holy Days are also an opportunity for us all to remember the extraordinary perseverance of the Jewish people throughout the centuries. They have endured unthinkable persecution, and yet, through it all, they have filled civilization with hope, love, and freedom.

Today we thank God for the ancient faith of the Jewish People and the unbreakable bond between the United States and Israel while wishing a blessed New Year to those preparing to commemorate the upcoming High Holy Days.