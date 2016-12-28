Trump to Israel: Stay Strong!



Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz



On Wednesday morning, NY Time, President-Elect Donald Trump decided to weigh in on the struggle between the outgoing Administration and the Jewish State.

He did it the best way he knows how – via the good service of Twitter.

The two consecutive twits read:

We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect. They used to have a great friend in the U.S., but…….

…not anymore. The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (U.N.)! Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!

It’s cloudy with the occasional drizzle over in Israel, and the gloomy weather is serving as a background for the political struggle Israel has been confronting on the final days of the Obama White House. It’s actually nice to receive an encouraging message from Trump Tower. Nothing like it has ever been done before, even during the two Clinton Administrations.

David Israel

About the Author: David writes news at JewishPress.com.

