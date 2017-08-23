Photo Credit: Courtesy Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems has a significant presence this year at the Defense & Security Equipment International (DSEI) 2017 in London. DSEI brings together the entire defense and security industry to source the latest equipment and systems, develop international relationships, and generate new business opportunities.

Elbit’s booth S2-320 will offer the exciting “Sensor to shooter: A demonstration of networked Digital Fires components.” Visitors will experience a demonstration of a cutting edge, field proven digital fires solution. A scenario consisting of dismounted force, mounted and HQ units, will demonstrate an agile approach to overcome battlefield challenges including complex terrain, short life time targets, adverse visibility conditions, mixed population and force safety.

Showcasing a range of Elbit System’s capabilities and systems, the live demonstration starts with target acquisition by dismounted assets, seamlessly disseminating “call for fire” data across tactical echelons queuing the deployment and activation of the precision guided munitions from a light vehicle- mounted fully autonomous 120mm mortar system.

The solution will be presented through a number of equipment capabilities consisting of Dismounted Situational Awareness (DSA), with soldiers fully equipped with DOMINATOR™ the company’s well tested infantry modern soldier suite consisted of in-house hardware components and battlefield applications integrated with advanced Load Carriage System.