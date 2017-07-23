Photo Credit: screen capture / Twitter / server image

On Saturday night the Meretz party joined the rest of mainstream Israel and became a target of pro-Palestinian Authority terrorists – at least, in the virtual world.

The party’s website was hacked by a cyber terrorist who left a love note that said, “Alquds (Jerusalem) is ours. it will never be yours (sic)” together with an image of an Arab funeral taking place against the background of the Temple Mount.

The attack came less than 24 hours after a Hamas-linked Palestinian Authority terrorist slaughtered a Jewish family in Samaria as they were celebrating the birth of a new grandson at their Friday night Sabbath meal.

It also followed by a day the decision by Israel’s security cabinet not to remove the metal detectors that were installed at the entrances to the Temple Mount compound in Jerusalem following a deadly terror attack that left two Israeli police officers dead and several others wounded at the holy site.

The hacker who carried out this attack operates under the name ‘Th3Falcon’ and posts tweets under the username ‘DarkCoder’ with the handle @Th3Falcon on the Twitter social networking site.

In April of last year, DarkCoder claimed to have hacked 12,000 Israeli emails, including those on the Israeli Ministry of Defense system. The cyber terrorist said in a tweet that five servers were used in that attack.