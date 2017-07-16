A man was arrested by police in the Hendon area of London, near the entrance to a synagogue. He was armed with 2 knifes. No injuries were reported.

He was seen by a CST guard who chased him into a laundromat.

He was arrested by police inside the laundromat. He is reportedly a known criminal, and no terrorism was suspect.

