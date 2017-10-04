Photo Credit: Courtesy: Shmerling family

Cleared for Publication: Resident of Elkana, Reuven Shmerling, 70, was found murdered this afternoon in the nearby Israeli-Arab town of Kfar Qassem (Kafr Qassem), according to police.

Police and MDA medical personnel arrived in the local industrial park at 1:30 PM to find his body, with all indications that he was beaten to death.

Advertisement

Shabak and police are investigating. The main line of investigation is that his Arab employees murdered him.

He leaves behind 4 children and 19 grandchildren.