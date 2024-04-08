Photo Credit: MDA

A woman in her 20s was seriously wounded and a man in his 40s was moderately hurt in the terror attack on Sunday.

Israel Defense Forces soldiers on Sunday afternoon found a large explosive device in the car of the terrorist who wounded two people in a shooting attack in western Samaria, near Karnei Shomron.

Security agencies are investigating the possibility that the terrorist planned to carry out a secondary attack.

According to medics, a woman in her 20s was seriously wounded and a man in his 40s was moderately hurt in the attack. The female victim, later identified as an IDF soldier, was evacuated to Beilinson Medical Center in Petach Tikvah and the man was being treated at Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba.

One was wounded by gunfire directed at a bus and the other was hit while driving a car. The attack occurred east of Qalqilya on Route 55, between the Arab towns of Azzun and Nabi Ilyas.