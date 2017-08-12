Photo Credit: Israel Police / screenshot

A female Arab terrorist stabbed a Hassidic man on Sabbath afternoon as he walked past her in the street near the Damascus Gate entrance to the Old City of Jerusalem.

The victim, age 31, sustained a mild shoulder wound.

The 29-year-old woman who attacked him holds a blue Israeli identity card and lives in the Jerusalem Arab neighborhood of Sur Baher.

The terrorist had tried earlier to attack a different victim but failed, according to nearby police, who saw the second attack and arrested her at the scene. They brought her to the local precinct for questioning.

Other officers provided first aid to the victim until the arrival of medics from the Magen David Adom emergency medical response service. He was taken to Jerusalem’s Hadassah Medical Center.

Israeli Police subsequently went to the home of the stabber to search the house, confiscating a computer and some documents.

During initial questioning, the terrorist told police she came to the scene with the intention to attack a Jew.

Police in Jerusalem remain on heightened alert.